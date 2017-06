Kelly Osbourne peed her pants at Starbucks. How do we know this? She tweeted about it!

SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the 🚽 I have piss in my shoe 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/scVsNAUh10 — Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) June 26, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: