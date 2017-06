Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, who was raised Mormon, regrets the anti-gay message he preached as a missionary. He said, “When people asked me what the doctrine was and they said, ‘Hey, I am gay,’ or, ‘I feel like I like girls, what do I do about this?’ I taught that it was a sin, because that’s what I had been raised to teach. I wish I could reknock all those doors and tell them that I was wrong.”

