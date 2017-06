Camila is starting to grow on me as a solo artist! It’s not her single “Crying In The Club” that did the trick, but this hilarious compilation of her singing tweets with the hashtag #SummerSongs. Basically people remake hit songs changing the lyrics to give them summer vibes. Camila killed it and I could listen to these all day!

Source:http://www.billboard.com/articles/news/7841911/camila-cabello-hashtag-summersongs-crying-club-fallon

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: