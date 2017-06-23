Lawsuit Against Beyoncé Over Blue Ivy Trademark Is Getting Heated

The world has come to know Blue Ivy as the beloved first child of Queen Bey. However, the name is at the center of a battle between mama Beyoncé and another company that calls the name their own.

As reported earlier, Beyoncé filed a trademark application in February so she could use Blue Ivy’s name for products such as mobile devices, hair care, a clothing line, and video games. According to DailyMail.com, the motion was filed by Jonathan Schwartz, the former executive vice president of Beyoncé’s BGK Trademark Holding.

Beyoncé and her team hit opposition when an event-planning company, also called Blue Ivy, tried to block her trademarking of the name. The owner of the Blue Ivy company, Veronica Morales, filed an opposition in May saying Beyoncé fraudulently filed an application with the United States Trademark and Patent Office (USTPO). Reportedly, the “Formation” singer only wanted to trademark the name so nobody else could use it.

To prove that Bey want to use the name to sell products, Morales would need the deposition of Schwartz. Beyoncé originally tried to fight use of a Schwartz deposition in the case since he no longer works for her company. But after a telephone conversation between the parties involved, a judge allowed Schwartz’s testimony into the case.

Seems like the temperature’s rising for Miss Carter. We’ll keep you updated as more news about the case surfaces.

