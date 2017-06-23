The Joe and Alex Show
Mariah Carey’s Co-Star Says She’s “Unprofessional & Borderline Abusive”

yoalexrapz
Mariah Carey’s co-star for the new film, “The House,” is dishing on her alleged diva behavior. Co-star Cedric Yarbrough wrote on Facebook that Mariah “ruined” her cameo, which has since been cut from the film. He said: “This lady was unprofessional & borderline abusive to our director, who tried his best to appease her every wish… In the acting community, it’s not very good form to ‘tell’ on your fellow actors. They could be having a bad day, going through some personal things, & maybe Mariah was, I don’t know. But I do know that our crew didn’t deserve that, our director didn’t…” “This kind of behavior should be called out for what it is. Be a damn professional.” He admitted to leaving out the “worst part” of her behavior, joking he’d only tell people in person whom he deemed worthy.

