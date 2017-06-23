AOL Build Presents Sean 'Diddy' Combs And DJ Khaled Celebrating The Launch Of Their Ciroc Ad Campaign

AOL Build Presents Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs And DJ Khaled Celebrating The Launch Of Their Ciroc Ad Campaign

Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album “Grateful”

radionowindy Staff
DJ Khaled 'Grateful' Private Listening Event

Stream DJ Khlaed’s star-studded new album “Grateful,” featuring Jay Z, Beyonce, Drake, Nas, Future, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & MANY more.

It’s been a long time in the making, since early February to be exact when he first announced the title, but after month months of heavy promotion & anticipation, DJ Khaled’s tenth studio album, Grateful, has arrived.

Executive produced by his son Asahd, the follow up to last year’s Major Key album contains 23 records in total & features guest appearances from some of the biggest names in the entire music business, including Beyonce, Jay Z, Drake, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Chance the Rapper, Nicki Minaj, Future, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Quavo, Bryson Tiller, Nas, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Young Thug, and a shit ton more. Meanwhile, production is being handled by the likes of  Cool & Dre, Calvin Harris, Nic Nac, Nasty Beatmakers, & of course DJ Khaled himself among others.

Finish this story [here]

 

