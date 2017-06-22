Buster’s Trailer Park: The House, GLOW & Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite! [VIDEO]

Buster is all about movies, tv shows and video games. However, he like to be a step ahead and see the trailers when they first get release and now he is all about sharing his thoughts and overall reactions with you!

This week, Buster checked out trailers for the upcoming movie “The House” which stars Will Ferell and Amy Pohler. He also reviews and reacts to the upcoming Netlix comedy series, GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling), not to mention the upcoming fighting video game, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite.

Watch the full video above!

