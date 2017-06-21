Kim And Kanye West Are Paying $45,000 To Have Their Third Child

Hello Beautiful Staff

Kim Kardashian has openly admitted to having difficult pregnancies due to placenta accreta, a condition which turns pregnancy into a life-threatening experience for the mother. Doctors have warned Kim that she should not have a third child; however, this is not stopping the Wests’.

If the surrogate has more than one child, they get an additional $5,000 for each kid.

If the surrogate loses any reproductive organs, she gets $4,000.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West will give North and Saint another sibling, via a surrogate. The deal can possibly get even more costly:

There are a list of things the surrogate can’t do from drinking and smoking during pregnancy to not going in hot tubs or saunas or drinking more than one caffeinated beverage per day.

Kim and Kanye have agreed to assume legal and parental responsibilities of the child even if the child possess any abnormalities or defects.

The real question is, how much does the surrogate get paid for appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians? (If they decide to publicly show this process)

