Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kim And Kanye West Are Paying $45,000 To Have Their Third Child

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Kim Kardashian has openly admitted to having difficult pregnancies due to placenta accreta, a condition which turns pregnancy into a life-threatening experience for the mother. Doctors have warned Kim that she should not have a third child; however, this is not stopping the Wests’.


Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West will give North and Saint another sibling, via a surrogate. The deal can possibly get even more costly:

  • If the surrogate has more than one child, they get an additional $5,000 for each kid.
  • If the surrogate loses any reproductive organs, she gets $4,000.

There are a list of things the surrogate can’t do from drinking and smoking during pregnancy to not going in hot tubs or saunas or drinking more than one caffeinated beverage per day.

Kim and Kanye have agreed to assume legal and parental responsibilities of the child even if the child possess any abnormalities or defects.

The real question is, how much does the surrogate get paid for appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians? (If they decide to publicly show this process)

DON’T MISS:

Twitter Blasts ‘The New York Times’ For Comparing Play About The Hottentot Venus To Kim Kardashian

Lamar Odom’s Daughter Says Her Dad’s Relationship With Khloe Kardashian Was ‘Very Toxic’

Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’ Reality Competition Series For Lifetime

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

9 photos Launch gallery

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

Continue reading Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 2 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 2 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 3 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 4 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 5 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 5 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 7 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 7 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 8 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 8 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 8 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 8 months ago
11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 8 months ago
10.31.16
Playlist