Josh Peck Got Married, Didn’t Invite Drake Bell, And The Internet Is Crying

Over the weekend, Drake and Josh star Josh Peck got married because apparently it’s not 2004 anymore and we’re all old now.
But his onscreen brother and Drake & Josh co-star, Drake Bell, apparently did not make the list. Drake allegedly shared his pain with the world in a series of since-deleted tweets. He wrote: “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother. When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear.”
Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours