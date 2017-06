Joe, Alex and MYK were driving down the street together to grab lunch…and Joe noticed a disheveled woman on the side of the road, seemingly needing a ride. Now Alex was driving…but Joe insisted that they pull over and give her a ride. Alex and MYK yelled almost in unison “Absolutely NOT!”

That brought us to a heated discussion this morning. Would YOU pick up a hitchhiker…under any circumstances?!?

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: