DeMario Jackson Invited Back To Bachelor In Paradise. Should He Go?

yoalexrapz
Bachelor Nation finally got the news we’ve been waiting for yesterday. The results of the investigation for Bachelor In Paradise. According to Warner Bros. nothing questionable happened between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. The investigation is over and filming will resume, it will just air a little later in August then planned. We now DO know that DeMario Jackson WAS invited back to be on BIP. No word yet on if he accepts. I have no doubt that he will. After Warner Bros announced that their investigation was over and they didn’t find anything, Corinne’s lawyer released a new statement saying: “It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone. It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal Investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

