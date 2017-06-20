The Garbage
Lorde Says Friendship With Taylor Swift Is Like An Autoimmune Disease

In a recent interview, Lorde talked about her new music and her friendship with Taylor Swift, which led Lorde to compare her friendship with Taylor to someone with an autoimmune disease. She said, “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.” Lorde did apologize for her comments after a fan brought up Selena Gomez. Lorde tweeted, “Didn’t mention Taylor, but regardless I f’d up and that was really insensitive. I’m sorry.”

