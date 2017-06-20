WATCH: Bruno Mars Behind The Scenes

I can’t wait til Bruno Mars rocks Bankers Life Fieldhouse in August. He just wrapped his European tour and shared a video on Instagram with a behind the scenes look from the tour. It is set to Boyz II Men which already makes it emotional and captures highlights from the tour. From him getting ready backstage to girls literally crying during his set because they can’t even….I think I will join them. Take a look for yourself!

Source:http://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop/7833803/bruno-mars-behind-the-scenes-video-european-24k-magic-tour

