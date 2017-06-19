Joe Got A Fathers Day Text That Made Him CRY!

This morning I was struggling to write some kind of social media post to share for Father's Day. Every year I talk about how much I miss my dad and how I struggle with all the great things that have happened in my life both personally and professionally and how angry I am that he's not here for them. Well I ended up not posting that and instead went into church and when I came out of the service I opened this text from my "Little Brother's" mom and it made me cry. I hesitated to share her text message because I didn't want to come off a self serving tool but her words reminded me about several men that, while not my biological father made a huge impact in my life. So today I want to say thank you to my dad for all he did for me and also recognize all the good men out there that are positive influences and set a great example for young men and women.

