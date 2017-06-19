Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Not Cool With “All Eyez On Me” Tupac Biopic

The Garbage
Jada Pinkett Smith is not happy about the biopic “All Eyez On Me” and how it portrays her relationship with Tupac. She thinks it’s hurtful. Jada has issues with a lot of scenes including one where Tupac reads her a poem. She says, “I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book.” She also says they never fought backstage at any of his shows as they do in the movie. The producer for “All Eyez on me” says he wasn’t trying to recreate Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship with Tupac. He said it’s a vision of what he thinks Tupac wanted it to be.The producer is hurt and disappointed Jada decided to blast the movie for including conversations and situations that never happened in real-life. He explained he and the filmmakers took a few liberties because they were trying to show who Tupac was, who he wanted to be and who he had to be.

