We all died laughing this morning reading a story about how 7% of Americans think that chocolate milk comes from brown cows. It started a conversation about things we thought were true as kids but later found out were not.

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: