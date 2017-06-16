Katy Perry’s Parents Want You To Pray For Her

Katy Perry’s parents, who are both evangelists are urging people to pray for their daughter rather than judging her. Katy’s dad said, “I want you to pray for my daughter. Don’t judge her, pray for her.” During a recent interview Katy said that she and her parents just have to “agree to disagree” about her musical decisions. Katy’s mom recently said that it’s difficult to see her daughter continue to move away from her Christian upbringing. She said it’s important to continue to reach out to her daughter because “it’s only the love of God that will bring them back.”

