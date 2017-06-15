Buster's Dog House
Buster’s Dog House: Help River Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
Buster's April All-Stars - River

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help River find a brand new home!

At 4 years and 10 months old, Rivers is a female, spayed shelter dog and thanks to a generous donor who paid for her adoption fee, she can find a home as soon as possible!

Have a non-stop lifestyle? River might be the dog for you because she is definitely ready to tackle the world with you! She constantly wants something to do and would love to keep busy with games, toys, and maybe training classes. Plus, River is a big, spunky girl who would also love to go on daily walks or runs, not to mention she also loves playing with soft, squeaky toys.

River also prefers a home without other animals or small children, but IndyHumane staff can set up an introduction if you have older children at home.

If you would like to set up a time to meet River, please fill out a foster adoption application! You can also learn more about River here.

