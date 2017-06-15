The Garbage
Corinne Olympios And DeMario Jackson Give Statements About BIP Scandal

Bachelor in Paradise” star, DeMario Jackson wants the tape of his sexual encounter with Corinne Olympios to be released, so he can clear his name. DeMario believes the video will prove what he’s said all along, that Corinne was lucid and he did nothing wrong. If he can’t get a copy, sources say that he wants Warner Bros to release it on its own. DeMario also wants them to release a statement clarifying that HE isn’t under investigation.

Multiple people who’ve seen the footage say that the encounter appears completely consensual and that DeMario and Corinne seemed kind and considerate to each other. Corinne came out with an official statement yesterday and said: “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.” She says she has immediately been placed into counseling.

DeMario released a statement after her and said: It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

