Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Admits Boyfriend Matt Baier Hits Her

Farrah Abraham’s boyfriend Simon Saran has been telling people for months that Amber Portwood and boyfriend Matt Baier are in an abusive relationship. But coming from Simon, no one really took it seriously. Now it looks like, he was right. Amber went LIVE on Instagram and confirmed the rumors herself in a not safe for work rant. She said, “I’ve been on both sides of domestic violence. I have never opened my mouth about anyone hitting me because that’s what a real woman does. Real women don’t report domestic violence. They handle it themselves.” Of course this statement is beyond problematic — firstly, that she is the victim of abuse in the first place. But secondly, a public figure like Amber implying women should keep quiet if they’re in an abusive relationship is dangerous and not true at all. Hopefully now that this news is out people can rally behind her and get her some help.

