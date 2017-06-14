Demi Moore Has Lost Her Two Front Teeth…DUE TO STRESS!

In an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, Demi Moore said she “sheared off” her two front teeth as a result of stress. She said: “I’d love to say it was like skateboarding or something really cool, but I think it’s something that’s really important to share because I think it’s literally after heart disease one of the biggest killers in America, which is stress,” This all raised questions, which led her to clear things up on Page Six: “They happened a year apart but the fact remains that I sheared off both my front teeth… Thank God for modern dentistry. Without it, I wouldn’t be smiling on the red carpet.”

