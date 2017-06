Alex went on an all girls getaway to the Hamptons in New York…and one of the ladies who went was bombarded by text messages and mixed signals from the guy she’s been seeing…clearly exhibiting signs of JEALOUSY?!?

Now that the vacation is over and she’s back to real life with him…she needs your help!

Listen to what went down and help her decide! Should she LEAVE ‘EM…or KEEP ‘EM!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: