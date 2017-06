Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs raked in $130 million pre-tax this year, making him number 1 on Forbes’ annual ranking of the highest-earning entertainers. The 47-year-old artist hip hop mogul snagged the top spot this year thanks to the boost he got from selling one-third of his “Sean John” clothing line in November for $70 million.

