Tiger Woods Going To Rehab For The Second Time

Tiger Woods was arrested a couple of weeks ago for driving under the influence after he took a dangerous mixture of prescription drugs. Now, Tiger is reportedly heading to rehab. According to a report in Radar Online, Woods will spend 28 days in a rehab facility near his home in Florida. Woods admitted to police officers that he had taken Xanax and Vicodin. Seven years ago, he went to rehab for the same drugs. Now that he’s had his second go around with prescription drugs, speculation is that Woods could lose any of the partial custody he has of his two children.

