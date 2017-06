Via | HipHopDX

A few names in the music industry made their way onto the annual Forbes’Highest Paid Celebrities list for 2017. The Weeknd made this year’s list at number 6, bringing in around $92 million; due in large part to receiving a tour advance of $75 million. Drake cracked the top 5 coming in fourth with $94 million, surpassing soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Finish this story [here]