Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven

Utah Jazz v LA Clippers – Game Seven

Photo by Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyonce Adds Million Dollar Maternity Ward To LA Mansion?

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

The twins have yet to arrive, but they’re already in Queen B’s pockets. The couple reportedly made a million dollar renovation to their home adding a maternity ward.

According to Daily Mail, medical equipment such as, incubators, and a professional neonatal wing has been shipped to the couple’s estate…Leave it to Queen Bey to do it big!

Neighbors have seen vans containing high tech equipment coming from their house and said she’s in prime physical condition and they are setting up a professional maternity unit inside the house for the birth. There will also be an ambulance on standby to take her to Cedars-Sinai Hospital should she or the babies need hospital care.”

READ MORE

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 1 month ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 2 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 3 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 4 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 4 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 5 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 7 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 7 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 7 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 7 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 7 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 7 months ago
11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 7 months ago
10.31.16
Playlist