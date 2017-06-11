Entertainment News
Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s Pantless Instagram Pic

radionowindy Staff
VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Amber Rose clearly has something to say…and not with words.

The social media maven is about to kick off her 3rd Annual Slutwalk and pulled a stunt for the gram that was racier than anything she’s ever done. In a very controversial Instagram shot, Muva posed on a staircase with a bikini top, fur coat and no bottoms with her exposed pubic hairs on full display. After racking up almost a million likes, the social media site took it down.

Well okay #AmberRose 👀 Who's still watching the #NBAFinals? 😂 #AmberRoseSlutWalk

Muva, however, is clearly unbothered. “When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a f–k because everyone picked it up already,” Amber captioned her follow up post using the hashtags #amberroseslutwalk and #bringbackthebush

 

And as expected, nothing epic ever goes down on social media without a challenge to follow. The Amber Rose challenge soon began, with fans recreating the controversial nude pic using a variety of clever objects to mimic Muva’s “bush.”

 

Amber later addressed the backlash from the picture, saying she was especially ticked off at people questioning her motherhood based off a photo.”I didn’t see any piece of my vagina in that photo. I just seen hair,” the Slutwalk founder argues. “And what the f–k does that have to do with me being a mother? I’m an amazing mother. By the way, my son sees me naked every day. Ya’ll are the ones that make it sexual.”

What are your thoughts on Amber’s semi-nude pic? Comment below.

SOURCE: The Shade Room | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

