Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To Conceive With Lamar Odom

Shocking.

Khloe Kardashian Odom And Lamar Odom Fragrance Launch For 'Unbreakable'

Now that Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom are no longer a married couple, the reality star finally feels comfortable revealing more details about the dark times in their marriage.

In a preview of Sunday’s KUWTK season finale, Khlo’ meets with her sister Kim Kardashian West’s fertility specialist, in order to see if she could be a potential surrogate for Kim and husband Kanye West’s third child. When the doctor asked Tristan Thompson‘s lady if she’d ever tried conceiving before, Khloé answered, “Yes.”

She explained, “I fake tried. I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest. So, I just kept pretending I was doing it.” You may recall that Khloé and Lamar were going through some rough times when she was “fake trying” to conceive on their show Khloé and Lamar. She continued to share, “When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar. I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage. I knew that it wasn’t the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I’ve done a lot of covering up for him, like, even when it made me look like I was the problem. But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders because he had a lot of other deeper s**t to deal with.”

Judging by the way that things turned out for the couple, it’s a good thing she went with her instinct.

