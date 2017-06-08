5 Time Olympic Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross Heartbroken Over Secret Abortion

Five-time Olympic medalist Sanya Richards-Ross has revealed in a new memoir that she had an abortion just weeks before sprinting in the 2008 Summer Olympic Games. The 32-year-old says that the decision cost her more than a gold medal. She said that she made the decision to abort the child, with the man she later married, Aaron Ross. She said, “I made a decision that broke me, and one from which I would not immediately heal. Abortion would now forever be a part of my life. A scarlet letter I never thought I’d wear…” She says she went public with the abortion in order to help other young women heal from it.”

