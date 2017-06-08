The Garbage
Jessie James Decker Calls Hubby Eric Decker A “Total Badass” After Jets Drop

The New York Jets are parting ways with wide receiver Eric Decker. The Jets are currently trying to trade Decker, and if they can’t, they plan on releasing him. While the future is unknown for Eric, his wife Jessie James Decker is confident her husband will find another team. She tweeted yesterday: “Eric is a total badass as you know and the future looks bright!!! Jets fans we will miss y’all! Thank you so much for the amazing memories and for such a warm welcome to your city!”

