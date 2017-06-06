Dad Overdoses On Drugs To Teach His Son A Lesson

45 year old Sergey has a 23-year old son Maykl who’s a heroin addict and recently got out of rehab and appeared to be clean. But last week Sergey found out his son was relapsing when he found his stash. So Sergey decided there was only one way to scare him straight. by doing ALL of the heroin himself and intentionally overdosing. When Makyl got home, he saw his dad passed out, almost dead and he realized what he’d done. He performed CPR and used a nasal spray to revive his dad. Sergey got medical attention, and he says he felt okay the next day but most importantly, the message got through. Makyl is now back in rehab.

source: NYPost

