Halle Berry sparked pregnancy rumors when she showed off what appeared to be a baby bump last weekend. However, despite other reports claiming the actress is expecting, Berry’s rep said, “It is completely untrue. She is not pregnant.” In fact, she shot the rumors down, saying, “Can a girl have some steak and fries??” But why would you stick out your stomach and hold it like a pregnant person for pictures if you’re NOT pregnant?

