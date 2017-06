Joe got all “butt hurt” over the weekend as Producer M-Y-K gave him the ol’ “Irish Goodbye”…as he left the bar Friday night without saying a word to Joe!

They both came separately, and were among tons of people they both knew…yet Joe feels M-Y-K should’ve still let him know personally that he was dippin’!

What do you think?!? Is M-Y-K wrong and should he have done a grand tour of goodbyes…or is Joe being a big ol’ baby?!?

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: