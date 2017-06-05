Kanye West Wants To Design School Uniforms

Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion team has met with Calabasas High School, to pitch a collaboration that will allow Kanye to design the school’s sports uniforms and help to re-brand the entire program. The rapper wants to change the school’s colors and rename them from the Coyotes to the Wolves. The name change could be linked to the fact that he has a song titled “Wolves.” As part of the deal, Kanye would make a sizable donation to improve school facilities, including major upgrades to the gym.

