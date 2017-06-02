Do You Know This Word Your Kids Use? What Is A “Stan”:

The phrase “Stan” was added to the Oxford dictionary thanks to Eminem. The rapper released the song “Stan” in 2000, based on an obsessed fan who ended up taking his life because Eminem wouldn’t respond to him. Despite the depressing message associated with the song, the phrase has come to mean something more positive. Today throughout fanbases, it’s depicted as people who are extremely dedicated to their beloved musician or celebrity. According to Oxford, “Stan” can be both a noun and a verb.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: