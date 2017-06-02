Is One Of The Men Vying For Rachel Lindsay’s Love Racist?

One of the contestants on ABC’s The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay’s season, is getting skewered online for what some are calling racist tweets. Contestant Lee Garrett, a 30-year-old singer-songwriter from Nashville has had old tweets of his dug up that say things like “When was the last time you saw a pretty feminist, his hatred of Islam, and saying that the difference between the NAACP and the KKK is “one has the sense of shame to cover their racist ass faces.” Chris Harrison tweeted about the controversial contestant last night saying, “For those asking, no, of course we didn’t know about the offensive tweets from Lee’s account. None of us were aware of them. Very unfortunate.”

