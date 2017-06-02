The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Is One Of The Men Vying For Rachel Lindsay’s Love Racist?

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

One of the contestants on ABC’s The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay’s season, is getting skewered online for what some are calling racist tweets. Contestant Lee Garrett, a 30-year-old singer-songwriter from Nashville has had old tweets of his dug up that say things like “When was the last time you saw a pretty feminist, his hatred of Islam, and saying that the difference between the NAACP and the KKK is “one has the sense of shame to cover their racist ass faces.” Chris Harrison tweeted about the controversial contestant last night saying, “For those asking, no, of course we didn’t know about the offensive tweets from Lee’s account. None of us were aware of them. Very unfortunate.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 1 month ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 1 month ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 3 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 4 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 4 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 4 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 7 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 7 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 7 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 7 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 7 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 7 months ago
11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 7 months ago
10.31.16
Playlist