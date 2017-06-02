Brad Pitt Took Chris Cornell’s Children To Universal Studios

Brad Pitt is helping to bring some joy to Chris Cornell’s children in the wake of the Soundgarden singer’s unexpected death. Brad was spotted paying a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood with Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter, Toni, and his 11-year-old son, Christopher. One source said, “Brad definitely seemed like he was there for the kids to have a good time. He was very accommodating to them and thankful to everybody at each attraction for helping them.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: