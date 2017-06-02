Will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Will.i.am has confirmed the rumors that Fergie has left the Black Eyed Peas. Will.i.am talked about replacing Fergie and he said, “Nobody is replacing Fergie. She’s working on her solo project at the moment, we’re on this brand-new experience, celebrating 20 years of Black Eyed Peas putting out music. We’re proud that she has her label, but Black Eyed Peas are pushing it forward in terms of content, technology and experiences on our new project, ‘Masters of the Sun.’”

