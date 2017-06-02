The Garbage
Kathy Griffin Holding Press Conference To Say She’s Being Bullied

Comedian Kathy Griffin will hold a press conference this morning in Los Angeles where she will claim to be the victim of bullying by the Trump family. Kathy released a photo of herself holding a mock beheaded President Donald Trump by the bloody scalp. Now she claims to be a victim. In a press release, her attorney, Lisa Bloom states: “Earlier this week, Ms. Griffin released a controversial photograph of herself posing with a faux-bloody mask of Donald Trump’s face. Ms. Griffin and Ms. Bloom will explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured.” The press conference will held 6/2/17 at 9 a.m. PDT at Bloom’s Woodland Hills office in Los Angeles.

