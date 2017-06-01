Buster’s Dog House: Help Barbara Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Barbara Manatee find a brand new home!
Barbara is a lovely 4-year-old pup and she is ready to be adopted immediately since a generous supporter has paid Barbara’s adoption fee!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Barbara is a sweet and very people-oriented girl who loves to flop over for belly rubs, but isn’t a big fan of other dogs and pets so will need a home where she can be the only furry friend.
If you’re looking for a cuddle buddy who loves a good walk and a cozy spot on the sofa when you get back, we’d love for you to meet Barbara!
Meet Barbara From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!
16 photos Launch gallery
Meet Barbara From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!
1. Buster's April All-Stars - BarbaraSource:Radio Now 100.9 1 of 16
2. Buster's April All-Stars - BarbaraSource:Radio Now 100.9 2 of 16
3. Buster's April All-Stars - BarbaraSource:Radio Now 100.9 3 of 16
4. Buster's April All-Stars - BarbaraSource:Radio Now 100.9 4 of 16
5. Buster's April All-Stars - BarbaraSource:Radio Now 100.9 5 of 16
6. Buster's April All-Stars - BarbaraSource:Radio Now 100.9 6 of 16
7. Buster's April All-Stars - BarbaraSource:Radio Now 100.9 7 of 16
8. Buster's April All-Stars - BarbaraSource:Radio Now 100.9 8 of 16
9. Buster's April All-Stars - BarbaraSource:Radio Now 100.9 9 of 16
10. Buster's April All-Stars - BarbaraSource:Radio Now 100.9 10 of 16
11. Buster's April All-Stars - BarbaraSource:Radio Now 100.9 11 of 16
12. Buster's April All-Stars - BarbaraSource:Radio Now 100.9 12 of 16
13. Buster's April All-Stars - BarbaraSource:Radio Now 100.9 13 of 16
14. Buster's April All-Stars - BarbaraSource:Radio Now 100.9 14 of 16
15. Buster's April All-Stars - BarbaraSource:Radio Now 100.9 15 of 16
16. Buster's April All-Stars - BarbaraSource:Radio Now 100.9 16 of 16
comments – Add Yours