Buster’s Dog House: Help Barbara Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Barbara Manatee find a brand new home!

Barbara is a lovely 4-year-old pup and she is ready to be adopted immediately since a generous supporter has paid Barbara’s adoption fee!

Barbara is a sweet and very people-oriented girl who loves to flop over for belly rubs, but isn’t a big fan of other dogs and pets so will need a home where she can be the only furry friend.

If you’re looking for a cuddle buddy who loves a good walk and a cozy spot on the sofa when you get back, we’d love for you to meet Barbara!

Meet Barbara From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

Playlist