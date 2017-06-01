Buster’s Dog House: Help Barbara Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Barbara Manatee find a brand new home!

Barbara is a lovely 4-year-old pup and she is ready to be adopted immediately since a generous supporter has paid Barbara’s adoption fee!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Barbara is a sweet and very people-oriented girl who loves to flop over for belly rubs, but isn’t a big fan of other dogs and pets so will need a home where she can be the only furry friend.

If you’re looking for a cuddle buddy who loves a good walk and a cozy spot on the sofa when you get back, we’d love for you to meet Barbara!