Actor Robert Pattinson says that he was nearly fired from the set of the first “Twilight” movie that was released in 2008.The actor told the New York Times that he stirred up some trouble on the “Twilight” set, to the point where his agents had to come intervene. He previously said that his method acting approach landed him in some hot water on the set. He was reportedly fighting with various people to the point of almost getting “fired.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: