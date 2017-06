Ed Sheeran is not engaged to his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. The engagement rumors came from Russell Crowe, who referred to Cherry was Ed’s “fiancée” during a recent Facebook Live chat. Ed was asked about the alleged engagement and said, “You know, he’s only met Cherry once and I didn’t introduce her. I didn’t say anything. I think he just assumed. But no, we’re not engaged.”

