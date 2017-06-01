Judge Says That Taylor Swift Will Face A Jury Trial!

Taylor Swifts will face a jury trial over former radio host David Mueller, who is accused of groping her at a meet-and-greet. Both sides will be heard by a jury at a 9 day trial beginning on August 7 in Colorado. Yesterday a federal judge partially rejected Taylor’s summary judgment bid to defeat the DJ’s claims. The judge is also requiring all parties, including Taylor, to be present during the whole jury trial.

