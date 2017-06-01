Judge Says That Taylor Swift Will Face A Jury Trial!

Taylor Swifts will face a jury trial over former radio host David Mueller, who is accused of groping her at a meet-and-greet. Both sides will be heard by a jury at a 9 day trial beginning on August 7 in Colorado. Yesterday a federal judge partially rejected Taylor’s summary judgment bid to defeat the DJ’s claims. The judge is also requiring all parties, including Taylor, to be present during the whole jury trial.
source: Billboard
