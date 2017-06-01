DASH CAM VIDEO: Tiger Woods DUI Arrest Video Has Just Been Released

-Video showing the DUI arrest of golfer Tiger Woods was released Wednesday night by the Jupiter Police Department. Woods was asleep at the wheel when Florida police found the golfer and ultimately arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday morning. Woods was alone in his 2015 black Mercedes-Benz when police approached his parked car about 3 a.m. in Jupiter. The car was still running at the time. Woods had “extremely slow and slurred, mumbled” speech and was “sluggish, sleepy and unable to walk alone”.

