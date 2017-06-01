The Garbage
Kathy Griffin Gets Dumped From Another Big Gig

joepesh
-Kathy Griffin will not be back as co-host of CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve program. The network announced yesterday that she was fired after photos were released of Griffin holding up a bloody head resembling that of President Donald Trump. The network released a statement that said, ”CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program.” Griffin has co-hosted CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve program alongside Anderson Cooper since 2007. On top of losing the CNN gig, Route 66 Casino Hotel in New Mexico announced on Facebook it had canceled a performance by Griffin scheduled for July at the resort.

source: CNN

