Cool Things That Hoosiers Invented

This is so cool! I had no idea that so many great things were created or invented right here in Indiana.

-The rear-view mirror

-Sliced bacon

-The Bloody Mary

-The Breathalyzer

-Sideburns

-Prozac

-The Refrigerator

-Movie Projector

-Wonder Bread

-The 3 Point Shot

-Chuck Taylors

-“Take Me Out to the Ballgame”

-The Coke bottle

Get the full list of things Hoosiers have help create and invent here

Source: IndyStar

