Cool Things That Hoosiers Invented

This is so cool! I had no idea that so many great things were created or invented right here in Indiana.
-The rear-view mirror
-Sliced bacon
-The Bloody Mary
-The Breathalyzer
-Sideburns
-Prozac
-The Refrigerator
-Movie Projector
-Wonder Bread
-The 3 Point Shot
-Chuck Taylors
-“Take Me Out to the Ballgame”
-The Coke bottle
Get the full list of things Hoosiers have help create and invent here
Source: IndyStar
