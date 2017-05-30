Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI

Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday morning for driving under the influence near his home in Jupiter, Florida.

Tiger was pulled over after cops saw him driving erratically. When they pulled him over, the officer smelled alcohol on Woods’ breath and at that point Woods became “arrogant.”

TMZ reports the officer asked him to blow into a breathalyzer but he refused. In Florida that means automatic arrest and license suspension.

He’s been charged with DUI-unlawful blood alcohol/DUI drugs or alcohol. Police have not specified whether the DUI was for drugs, alcohol or both.

