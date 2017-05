Ryan Seacrest is supposedly “furious” Katy Perry is getting $25 million to be a judge on “American Idol.” Seacrest has been hosting the hit series since it launched back in 2002 and was getting paid $10 million a season before Fox cancelled the show. The sources add he is suddenly asking himself why he would come back for a 16th season at a salary much smaller than that of the newcomer judge.

