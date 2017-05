Bill Cosby may be worried someone is going to slip something into one of his drinks. At least 60 other women have accused him of drugging and assaulting them, often with a drug in their drinks. Now, insiders say that he’s reportedly paranoid something similar might happen to him. One source in the Cosby camp said, ‘He and his wife are afraid that if he stayed at a hotel, someone will find a way to poison him, put something in his food.’

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: