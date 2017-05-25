Entertainment News
The Rock Explains What It Was Like To Kiss Zac Efron In ‘Baywatch’

Their new film is in theaters now.

The Rock and Zac Efron teamed up for the movie version of Baywatch, which is in theaters now. During this episode of Extra Butter, the two stars talk about the pressure to revive an ’80s classic for a new generation, and the awkwardness behind their on-screen kiss.

We also found out that Zac is a big Kendrick Lamar fan and would kill for Chance the Rapper to be on his next Baywatch squad. Plus, The Rock opens up about how he fought to infuse some hip hop into the film.

Watch the video above go see Baywatch in theaters now.

